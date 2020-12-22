Fast-growing Atlanta startup Fixd diagnoses your car problems without a mechanic

Global  
 

Fixd CEO John Gattuso used to sell his product to people in Piedmont Park whenever he and his team came up short on cash and needed rent money. Now, his bootstrapped startup has landed on the No. 11 spot in Deloitte’s North American 2020 Technology Fast 500 list.
