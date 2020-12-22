Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple reportedly plans to build a self-driving electric car by 2024, but it will face stiff competition as new EVs flood the market

Business Insider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
By the time Apple's rumored electric car launches, dozens of new EVs - from sports cars, to SUVs, and trucks - will also be on the market.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News

Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News 01:02

 The first Apple car may arrive in 2024. Apple is said to be changing its strategy for Project Titan yet again. Project Titan is the Apple Car project which originally set out to build a unique autonomous electric car, but then the scope of the project was paired back to a self-driving car system....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Charging Demo [Video]

2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Charging Demo

The new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can be ordered immediately: The brand's first plug-in hybrid SUV is already available for commercial customers at a monthly leasing rate of 399 euros net. Customers..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:20Published
All-New Kia Sorento PHEV Driving Video [Video]

All-New Kia Sorento PHEV Driving Video

The Plug-in Hybrid is the second electrified drivetrain in the Sorento line-up and sits alongside the low-emissions Sorento Hybrid. The latest addition to the range blends a powerful 1.6-litre T-GDi..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:16Published
Apple Planning To Make Driverless Car [Video]

Apple Planning To Make Driverless Car

Apple plans to build a self-driving electric car by 2024, unnamed sources familiar with the project told Reuters. Business Insider reports the new battery design from the tech company could..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published