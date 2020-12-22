Global  
 

Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation

Business Insider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president's longstanding contact at the bank, Rosemary Vrablic, will step down on Dec. 31, though the reasons for her departure are unclear.
