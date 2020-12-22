|
|
Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president's longstanding contact at the bank, Rosemary Vrablic, will step down on Dec. 31, though the reasons for her departure are unclear.
|
|
|