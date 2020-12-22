Global  
 

The lawyer for the Republican who pretended to be his dead mom to illegally vote for Trump says his client was attempting 'civil disobedience'

Business Insider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Bruce Bartman faces up to 19 years in prison for pretending to be his dead mother to cast an extra vote for Donald Trump, who lost the election.
