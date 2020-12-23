Trump asks Congress for $2,000 stimulus checks, criticizing COVID-19 relief package he was expected to sign

Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus package.
During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed
$600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...
