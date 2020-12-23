Global  
 

Trump asks Congress for $2,000 stimulus checks, criticizing COVID-19 relief package he was expected to sign

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The outgoing president made a late intervention Tuesday in the debate over a coronavirus stimulus package. The package currently calls for $600 checks.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:18

 Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...

