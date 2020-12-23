Global  
 

Trump grants pardons and commutations to Russia probe defendants, multiple former GOP lawmakers, and Blackwater guards convicted in connection to Iraqi massacre

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump issued pardons and commutations to 20 people including multiple close associates ensnared in the Russia probe and former GOP congressmen.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA
Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets Full Pardon From Trump

Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets Full Pardon From Trump

 Former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds and was weeks away from starting an 11-month prison sentence, received a full pardon Tuesday from President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others.

President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in..

Former CIA director John Brennan and CNN’s Kate Bolduan discuss President Trump’s repeated denials that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

