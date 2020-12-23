Trump grants pardons and commutations to Russia probe defendants, multiple former GOP lawmakers, and Blackwater guards convicted in connection to Iraqi massacre
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump issued pardons and commutations to 20 people including multiple close associates ensnared in the Russia probe and former GOP congressmen.
