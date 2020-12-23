Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: South Korea's cases, COVID-19 deaths spike again

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
South Korea has added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 739 as concerns grow about a shortage in intensive care beds. At least 284 of the country’s 15,085 active patients were in serious or critical condition.

South Korea had been seen as a success story against COVID-19 after health workers managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in spring, when the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation in Daegu city.

But critics say the country gambled on its own success by easing social distancing restrictions to help the economy. The spread of the virus is now mainly in the densely populated capital region, and health workers are struggling mightily to track infections occurring just about everywhere, including hospitals, long-term care facilities and army units.

The government has restored some social distancing restrictions in recent weeks and will clamp down on private social gatherings of five or more people between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3. Restaurants could be fined if they accept large groups, ski resorts and national parks will be closed, and hotels cannot sell more than 50% of their rooms during the period.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Authorities will temporarily ease pandemic restrictions over most of Sydney to let more children attend Christmas gatherings as COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster in the city’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths 01:26

 South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Korea's virus cases surge [Video]

South Korea's virus cases surge

South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Seoul is facing an ICU bed shortage. See how the city is trying to tackle it [Video]

Seoul is facing an ICU bed shortage. See how the city is trying to tackle it

South Korea, once considered a model nation in combating Covid-19, now faces a dire shortage of ICU beds for coronavirus patients. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reprots.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:24Published
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency' [Video]

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published