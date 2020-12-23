Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Let's do it!': Schumer, Pelosi say they are eager to pass $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump says he supports

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Democratic lawmakers quickly responded to Trump's demand that Congress increase the size of the stimulus checks, asking him to convince Republicans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill 02:58

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake' [Video]

Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake'

At long last, a new coronavirus stimulus package is finally set to be passed by the US Congress. The last one expired at the end of July. Business Insider reports the long-awaited package will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" [Video]

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks"

CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:44Published
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to reject the 'totally inadequate' bipartisan stimulus bill, blasting the lack of $1,200 direct payments and smaller price tag

 Sanders said in a Politico interview that he urged Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to press for more aid spending, given Trump's support for stimulus checks.
Business Insider