'Let's do it!': Schumer, Pelosi say they are eager to pass $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump says he supports

Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake'
At long last, a new coronavirus stimulus package is finally set to be passed by the US Congress. The last one expired at the end of July.
Business Insider reports the long-awaited package will..
Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks"
CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal
U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..