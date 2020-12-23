Plastiq extends scope to US cash payments and credit cards
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Today, Plastiq, the intelligent payment solutions provider for small business, announced it has expanded the scope of its payments platform to include U.S. cash payments, in addition to credit card payments.
Today, Plastiq, the intelligent payment solutions provider for small business, announced it has expanded the scope of its payments platform to include U.S. cash payments, in addition to credit card payments.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources