Edmunds compares the 2021 Ford F-150 with Ram 1500

The Ford F-150 has long been the pickup truck to beat, not to mention the top-selling vehicle of any kind in the country. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took many by surprise when it introduced the tech-savvy Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2018 for the 2019 model year.



The 1500 set new standards for ride comfort, interior quality and screen functionality in a full-size truck, which is why it was the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2020. But now the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 has made its debut. It has a few tricks of its own, from an upgraded tech interface to an available onboard power generator.



Does the new F-150 have what it takes to reclaim top status over its Ram rival?



DRIVING EXPERIENCE



Both trucks have a wide selection of available engines. Ram offers a diesel V6 along with the standard gasoline V6 and two optional V8s. Each comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission that earns high marks for its refinement. But it’s the breezy steering and supremely comfortable coil-spring suspension that define the Ram’s drive.



Ford offers even more choice. The F-150 can be equipped with a diesel, a four-cylinder, several V6s ― including a hybrid ― or a V8. All are joined by a 10-speed automatic that is capable but sometimes a bit rough. The Ford also has a smooth ride, but the traditional leaf-spring rear suspension is tuned for toughness, not comfort. You will feel more bumps in the Ford.



Winner: Ram 1500



UTILITY



There’s no doubt the Ram is capable of hard work. It can haul up to 2,300 pounds of payload, and it’s rated to tow up to 12,750 pounds when properly equipped. There is an available “barn door” tailgate too, which swings out in a 60/40 split to improve access to the truck bed. It’s a clever touch that is well executed.



But there’s no beating Ford... 👓 View full article

