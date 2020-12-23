Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's who doesn't get the $600 stimulus check if COVID-19 relief bill signed

azcentral.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
High-wage earners, some immigrants, many students and elderly dependents won't be getting the second stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Listen to Trump's sudden stipulation for Covid-19 stimulus bill [Video]

Listen to Trump's sudden stipulation for Covid-19 stimulus bill

President Trump issued a sudden pre-Christmas demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill that could potentially risk shattering the bipartisan compromise reached by..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:00Published
President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill [Video]

President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill

The President in a video posted to Twitter demanded Congress amend their COVID-19 relief package to include $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 that was originally included. KDKA's Amy Wadas..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Here's why Ossoff agrees with Trump on increased direct payments [Video]

Here's why Ossoff agrees with Trump on increased direct payments

Georgia Senate-challenger Jon Ossoff reacts to the coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress, calling for increased direct stimulus payments for Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Stimulus check update: House passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue

 The House passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night to avert a partial government shutdown, trying to buy time for...
Upworthy Also reported by •ChicagoTribuneDeutsche Welle