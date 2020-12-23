Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods up 0.9% in November Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain.



The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.



A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.



Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.



The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October. 👓 View full article

