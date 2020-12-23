U.S. Durable Goods Orders Climb 0.9% Amid Jump In Orders For Transportation Equipment
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Partly reflecting a jump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of November.
