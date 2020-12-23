Insurance shoppers: Plan now to trim next spring's tax bill Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

An unpleasant tax surprise may be lurking next spring for some people who bought health insurance this year on the Affordable Care Act’s coverage marketplaces.



The problem centers on income, or what shoppers think they will make.



People can get help from the government to buy coverage, depending on their income. But they have to estimate their income for the coming year to figure out how much help they need in the form of tax credits.



Those who estimate too low — and wind up getting more help than they should — will have to pay back all or part of the assistance at tax time.



About 3.2 million returns for 2018 included a repayment, according to the latest statistics from the Internal Revenue Service.



Insurance brokers see this problem surface every year, and some expect it to grow more acute for 2020. Because of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people used the exchanges and tax credits for the first time to buy coverage this year.



But next spring’s tax headache can be softened with some planning before the end of the year.



“If they wait till April to figure it out, then there’s no time to do anything,” said Emily Bremer, a St. Louis-area broker.



Here’s what Bremer and others recommend.



CHECK YOUR MATH



Compare your income estimate to what you actually earned. Was your 2020 estimate too low?



Those who make between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level can get some tax credit help paying their premium. This year, 400% of federal poverty amounted to $104,800 for a family of four.



Tax credit eligibility is based on modified adjusted gross income, and a lot of things are included in that figure. Unemployment compensation counts and so do early withdrawals from retirement accounts like 401(k) plans. The summer job income of any children... 👓 View full article

