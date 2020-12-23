|
|
Scientists are investigating whether the new COVID-19 variant is more infectious in kids. Here's what we know so far.
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Scientists think it's likely the new variant is more infectious, including in children, but we don't know for sure.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered
A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:55Published
Related news from verified sources
|