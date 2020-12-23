Global  
 

A second, more infectious coronavirus variant from South Africa has been found in the UK, health minister says

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the new variant "highly concerning." Viruses typically mutate, and variants are not necessarily more harmful.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK 01:12

 South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the U.K. However, it does feature a mutation similar to the new coronavirus strain in the U.K. Both strains have a...

