Dow, S&P 500 Firmly Positive In Mid-Day Trading, Nasdaq Posting Modest Gain
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (
12 minutes ago) After showing an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly higher in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 are firmly in positive territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is posting a more modest gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Apple registers a 81.5% gain.
Dow Movers: AMGN, AAPL 01:02
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, AAPL
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 81.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05 Published 1 day ago
Dow Movers: INTC, NKE
In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Nike registers a 44.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago
S&P 500 Movers: FANG, GS
In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources