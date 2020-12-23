A Pennsylvania Republican pretended to be his dead mom to vote for Trump. The Trump campaign blasted it as a case of voter fraud.
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Trump campaign said it found three cases of "dead people" voting. Only one of those cases has been proven - and the vote was for Trump.
