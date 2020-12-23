Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Pennsylvania Republican pretended to be his dead mom to vote for Trump. The Trump campaign blasted it as a case of voter fraud.

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Trump campaign said it found three cases of "dead people" voting. Only one of those cases has been proven - and the vote was for Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Pardons Manafort

Trump Pardons Manafort 00:42

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards [Video]

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards

Blackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
Trump supporters interrupt GOP senator at election rally [Video]

Trump supporters interrupt GOP senator at election rally

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) had to pause her remarks at a campaign rally after the crowd started chanting their support for Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:55Published
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania man is accused of casting Trump vote for his dead mother.

 The Trump campaign had circulated the mother’s name while arguing there was widespread voter fraud that helped propel Joseph R. Biden Jr. to victory.
NYTimes.com