A new round of PPP is coming. Here’s what’s changed, and what’s the same in the program.
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () A $900 billion Covid-19 recovery stimulus bill is now on the desk of President Donald Trump. The bill includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, with some major tweaks aimed at fixing some of the issues with the first round. “A lot of problems we’ve been pushing them at the U.S. Chamber to address, they’ve fixed,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber on Tuesday morning hosted a webinar on the…