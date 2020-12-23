Trump just blew up the stimulus and spending bill. What happens now?

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 12 hours ago Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy 03:00 President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet projects are awarded hundreds of millions of dollars. The four minute video describes the millions in...