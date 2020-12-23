Global  
 

Trump just blew up the stimulus and spending bill. What happens now?

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
It's crunch time. Here's a breakdown of where things stand on the stimulus agreement, the $2,000 direct payment proposal and what could happen next.
News video: Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy 03:00

 President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet projects are awarded hundreds of millions of dollars. The four minute video describes the millions in...

