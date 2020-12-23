Trump advisers are 'worn out' by the president's desperate efforts to subvert democracy and 'looking forward' to the end, report says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'This is not a drill': Berman breaks down actions Trump is considering



President Donald Trump is looking for ways to overturn the 2020 election and is relying on a group of fringe advisers. CNN’s John Berman discusses the latest developments from the White House. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:56 Published 2 days ago Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days



Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately. CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago Trump-supporting group hold 'stop the steal' march in Osaka, Japan



A Trump-supporting group in Japan's Osaka help a march campaigning for the re-election of the former president. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago