Bank's Instagram adverts banned 'for encouraging customers to take on debt' Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The advertising watchdog has banned an Instagram campaign by Klarna for "irresponsibly" encouraging customers to take on debt to cheer themselves up during the pandemic. The advertising watchdog has banned an Instagram campaign by Klarna for "irresponsibly" encouraging customers to take on debt to cheer themselves up during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like