A new round of PPP is coming. Here’s what’s changed, and what’s the same in the program.
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () A $900 billion Covid-19 recovery stimulus bill now sits on President Donald Trump's desk. The bill includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, with some big tweaks aimed at fixing some issues with the first round. “A lot of problems we’ve been pushing them at the U.S. Chamber to address, they’ve fixed,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The chamber hosted a webinar on the program Tuesday morning, outlining…