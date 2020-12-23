23 rescued after explosion at BGE offices in downtown Baltimore
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () City fire officials say a total of 23 people have been rescued following an explosion at Baltimore Gas and Electric’s downtown offices Wednesday morning. The Baltimore City Fire Department said in an update around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday that "a total of 23 victims were rescued from the explosion," with 21 of them having been transported to area hospitals and two people declining care. The department responded following an “explosion with a partial roof collapse” at the utility’s headquarters…