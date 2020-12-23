Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

23 rescued after explosion at BGE offices in downtown Baltimore

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
City fire officials say a total of 23 people have been rescued following an explosion at Baltimore Gas and Electric’s downtown offices Wednesday morning. The Baltimore City Fire Department said in an update around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday that "a total of 23 victims were rescued from the explosion," with 21 of them having been transported to area hospitals and two people declining care. The department responded following an “explosion with a partial roof collapse” at the utility’s headquarters…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Problems at downtown Baltimore post office lead to mail and packages delays [Video]

Problems at downtown Baltimore post office lead to mail and packages delays

Problems at downtown Baltimore post office lead to mail and packages delays

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:48Published