Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A new round of PPP is coming. Here’s what’s changed, and what’s the same in the program.

bizjournals Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
A $900 billion Covid-19 recovery stimulus bill is now on the desk of President Donald Trump. The bill includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, with some major tweaks aimed at fixing some of the issues with the first round. “A lot of problems we’ve been pushing them at the U.S. Chamber to address, they’ve fixed,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber on Tuesday morning hosted a webinar on the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Win a Free Roundtrip Flight to Hawaii and Work Remotely for a Month — How to Apply [Video]

Win a Free Roundtrip Flight to Hawaii and Work Remotely for a Month — How to Apply

The program is accepting 50 people who are currently employed.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:57Published
Third round of Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses [Video]

Third round of Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses

The City of Henderson wants to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. The third round of applications for the business recover grant program is now open.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity' [Video]

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published