The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 days

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal
[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections...
The drugmaker says it expects to deliver all the new doses by July 31.
Metro’s vaccine clinic opens, will vaccinate 300 health care workers today
The Metro Public Health department received its first shipment of about 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Today, it will receive 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.