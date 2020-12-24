Global  
 

The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 days

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The CDC said 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, with distribution expected to significantly ramp up in the coming months.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 100 million more COVID vaccine doses on the way

100 million more COVID vaccine doses on the way 01:01

 Pfizer and Biotech will supply one hundred million additional doses of the COVID vaccine to the US. This comes after the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Southern Nevada.

