You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tri-State Area Shoppers Hit Stores In Search Of Last-Minute Gifts On 'Super Saturday'



The countdown to Christmas is on, and that had a lot of people hitting the stores trying to finish up their holiday shopping Saturday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 4 days ago Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays



Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 6 days ago South Bay Residents Squeeze In Last-Minute Shopping Before COVID Lockdown



New coronavirus stay-home restrictions begin Sunday at 10 p.m. in San Francisco, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties. In San Jose, Da Lin talked to people doing some last minute shopping. (12-6-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago