‘Wonder Woman 1984’ movie review:

"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend. The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China. Many box office experts see this as a sign that Hollywood's power in China is diminishing However, box-office experts say it's too early to make...
'Wonder Woman 1984' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film's release date was pushed back several time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Brothers finally decided to release the film..