Zero-gravity cookies and Santa space suits: Here's what it's like to spend Christmas on the International Space Station
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Despite being stationed in a cramped space station in zero gravity, astronauts manage to celebrate Christmas with most of the traditional trappings.
Despite being stationed in a cramped space station in zero gravity, astronauts manage to celebrate Christmas with most of the traditional trappings.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources