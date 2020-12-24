The Latest: China will suspend flights to and from the UK Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )





It did not offer details on when flights would stop. On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it will suspend its operation until further notice.



Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK were already banned from traveling to China in November.



___



THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Nurses fear what’s to come: ‘Walk down our unit for a day’



— Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?



— Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection



— Russia’s Health Ministry has agreed to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrollment of volunteers.



— France is springing elderly residents from care homes for the holiday season. The aim is to alleviate some of the mental suffering of the coronavirus pandemic by letting care-home residents spend time with family members over Christmas and New Year's.



— Gridlock at an English port is keeping thousands of truckers and travelers stranded despite a deal with France to lift a two-day blockade imposed because of a new variant of the coronavirus.



— Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



KYIV, Ukraine —... BEIJING — China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.It did not offer details on when flights would stop. On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it will suspend its operation until further notice.Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK were already banned from traveling to China in November.___THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— Nurses fear what’s to come: ‘Walk down our unit for a day’— Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?— Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection— Russia’s Health Ministry has agreed to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrollment of volunteers.— France is springing elderly residents from care homes for the holiday season. The aim is to alleviate some of the mental suffering of the coronavirus pandemic by letting care-home residents spend time with family members over Christmas and New Year's.— Gridlock at an English port is keeping thousands of truckers and travelers stranded despite a deal with France to lift a two-day blockade imposed because of a new variant of the coronavirus.— Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:KYIV, Ukraine —... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources American Airlines restarts flights to China



American Airlines said it is restarting passenger flights to China on Wednesday, lifting the total number of U.S. weekly flights to 10. The U.S. government continues is pushing for more air service.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02 Published on November 12, 2020

