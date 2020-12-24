SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Jay Clayton has resigned as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Clayton previously had said that he would step down by the end of the year. He began his tenure in May 2017. 👓 View full article

