SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down

RTTNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Jay Clayton has resigned as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Clayton previously had said that he would step down by the end of the year. He began his tenure in May 2017.
