China launches an antitrust investigation into Alibaba as its crackdown on Jack Ma's tech empire continues
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
4 days ago) Jack Ma's Alibaba investigated over alleged anti-monopolistic practices, while Ant Group is being urged to implement stricter financial regulations.
China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. Bryan Wood reports.
China launches monopoly probe into Alibaba 01:45
