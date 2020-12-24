Global  
 

China launches an antitrust investigation into Alibaba as its crackdown on Jack Ma's tech empire continues

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020
Jack Ma's Alibaba investigated over alleged anti-monopolistic practices, while Ant Group is being urged to implement stricter financial regulations.
 China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. Bryan Wood reports.

