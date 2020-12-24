Gift cards surge in popularity as consumers avoid in-person shopping
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Gift givers leery about shopping in-person because of Covid-19 fears but equally worried about shipping delays as the country’s logistics system is stretched by surging e-commerce this holiday season are increasingly turning to an old reliable stand-by — the gift card. "Americans and retailers have constantly adapted to a changing 2020, and flexibility has been paramount,” said Todd Dipaola, CEO and founder of market research firm InMarket. "Gift cards are no longer a last-minute gift —…
Gift cards are among the most popular holiday gifts around, and buying them can be a great way to support local shops. But with more businesses closing, could a gift card purchase be riskier this year?