Gift cards surge in popularity as consumers avoid in-person shopping

bizjournals Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Gift givers leery about shopping in-person because of Covid-19 fears but equally worried about shipping delays as the country’s logistics system is stretched by surging e-commerce this holiday season are increasingly turning to an old reliable stand-by — the gift card. "Americans and retailers have constantly adapted to a changing 2020, and flexibility has been paramount,” said Todd Dipaola, CEO and founder of market research firm InMarket. "Gift cards are no longer a last-minute gift —…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Hundreds Of Grateful Miami Residents Lined Up To Receive A $250 Grocery Gift Card

Hundreds Of Grateful Miami Residents Lined Up To Receive A $250 Grocery Gift Card 02:39

 CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with a resident who lined up Monday night just to make sure she’d get some help.

