Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 400 Amazon workers have been infected with COVID-19 at Canadian facilities, where working conditions are described as 'hell'

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
There have been more than 400 COVID-19 cases reported among workers at Amazon facilities in Canada. One ex-employee described hellish conditions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ilhan Omar Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’ [Video]

Ilhan Omar Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’

Ilhan Omar Refuses, COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’. On Sunday, Rep. Ilhan Omar replied to a question on Twitter which asked if political leaders were getting the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next [Video]

CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed who should be next in line to receive the recently released vaccine against COVID-19. The CDC said Sunday that frontline essential workers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
More TGH workers get the COVID vaccine [Video]

More TGH workers get the COVID vaccine

More TGH workers get the COVID vaccine

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published