'We are struggling': A bleak Christmas for America's jobless Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Last Christmas, Shanita Matthews cooked up a feast for her family of three: Roast chicken, barbecue spareribs, spinach, macaroni and cheese.



This year? They’ll stick with tuna fish and crackers, among the few items she can afford at the supermarket.



“We’re not really doing Christmas — I guess you can say it that way,” said Matthews, who lives in in Suwanee, Georgia. “We are struggling. We are tired, and all I have is my faith."



Like nearly 10 million other Americans, Matthews has been jobless since the viral pandemic ripped through the U.S. economy in March, triggering a devastating recession and widespread unemployment. Now, many months later, they face a holiday season they hardly could have foreseen a year ago: Too little money to buy gifts, cook proper meals or pay all their bills.



Nearly 8 million people have sunk into poverty since June after having spent $1,200 checks that the government gave most Americans in the spring and a $600-a-week supplemental jobless benefit expired in July, according to research by Bruce Meyer at the University of Chicago and two other colleagues. And finding a job is getting even harder: Hiring in November slowed for a fifth straight month, with U.S. employers adding the fewest jobs since April.



Some relief may — potentially — be on the way. This week, Congress approved a $900 billion pandemic rescue package that includes a $300-a-week unemployment benefit, cash payments of up to $600 for most individuals and a renewal of extended jobless aid programs that are about to expire. On Tuesday night, though, President Donald Trump injected doubts about that urgently needed federal aid by attacking the rescue package as inadequate and suggesting that he might not sign it into law.



Help, in the meantime, can't come soon enough for Matthews. With her bank... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - II



Could there be any more lovely news than welcoming a baby? Hollywood would have to agree! Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 hour ago Kirk Cameron organized these caroling protests, defying stay-home orders



“Growing Pains” actor Kirk Cameron held a Christmas caroling event to protest stay-at-home mandates in California. The protest attracted dozens of people, who were mostly maskless. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:28 Published 12 hours ago Seattle home looks gorgeous for Christmas amid heavy snow



A winter storm brought heavy rains and snow to The Seattle metropolitan areas on Monday, December 21. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago

