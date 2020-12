You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Kaji: 9-yr-old tops Forbes' highest paid youtuber list with $29.5 million in earnings|Oneindia



World's highest paid Youtuber is a 9-Year-old boy. Ryan Kaji topped YouTube’s highest-paid stars list for 2020 by making $29.5 million. In fact, this year is not the first time he topped the list. He.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago 2020 news review - a year like no other



The year 2020 will go down in history as the time the modern world was made tostop.The mounting global pandemic caused entire nations to shut borders,individuals to isolate, and communities to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 14:41 Published 3 days ago The Conservative Party in 2020



The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:59 Published 3 days ago