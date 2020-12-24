$4M Horn Lake hotel opens amid pandemic, looks to hire 20 employees as demand increases

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While the Mid-South hospitality market has suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t stopped hotel openings from taking place this year. One of the most recent is a 61-room Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel at 7150 Sutton Place in Horn Lake, which opened for guests on Sept. 24, 2020. The $4 million, 32,000-square-foot hotel is located off I-55, about eight miles from Memphis International Airport and 15 miles from Downtown Memphis, said Nicky Tarchala, director of sales for Days…