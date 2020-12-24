Vedanta Resources raises stake in India unit to 55.1%
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 per cent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore. VRL bought 18.5 crore shares at a price of Rs 159.94 per share, the company said in a statement on its website.
