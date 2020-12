Joe Biden Lays Out Priorities For Third Relief Package



President-elect Joe Biden is starting to lay out a blueprint for another pandemic aid package. According to Business Insider Biden indicated support for included more stimulus checks. Biden also wants.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:31 Published 21 hours ago

Listen to Trump's sudden stipulation for Covid-19 stimulus bill



President Trump issued a sudden pre-Christmas demand for changes to a desperately needed $900 billion pandemic relief bill that could potentially risk shattering the bipartisan compromise reached by.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:00 Published 1 day ago