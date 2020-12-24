Timeline of events in Britain's exit from the European Union Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





LONDON (AP) — A timeline of key events related to Britain's decision to leave the European Union:Jan. 23, 2013: British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britain's membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general election. He does so to try to garner support among euroskeptics within his own party.May. 7, 2015: British voters elect a majority Conservative government. Cameron confirms in his victory speech that there will be an "in/out" referendum on European Union membership.Feb. 20, 2016: Cameron announces that he has negotiated a deal with EU leaders that gives Britain "special status." He confirms that he will campaign for Britain to remain in the 28-nation bloc. The referendum date is set for June.Feb. 21: Cameron is struck with a severe blow when one of his closest Conservative allies, the media-savvy Boris Johnson, joins the "leave" campaign.June 16: One week before the referendum, Labour Party lawmaker and "remain" campaigner Jo Cox is killed by extremist Thomas Mair, who shouted "Britain First" before shooting and stabbing her.June 23: Britain votes 52% to 48% to leave the European Union.June 24: Cameron says he will resign in light of the results because Britain needs "fresh leadership " to take the country in a new direction.July 13: Following a Conservative Party leadership contest, Home Secretary Theresa May becomes prime minister March 29, 2017: The British government formally triggers Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, setting in motion a two-year process for Britain to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019.June 8: A general election called by May to bolster her party's representation in Parliament to help with the Brexit negotiations backfires. Her Conservative Party loses...

