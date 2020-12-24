Pharma exec Mirra buys Hillsboro Beach mansion for $20M (Photos) Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Pharmaceutical executive Raymond A. Mirra Jr. and his wife, Shuana Mirra, paid $20.4 million for an Atlantic Ocean-to-Intracoastal Waterway mansion in Hillsboro Beach. It was the second-highest home sale price in Broward County this year. Anthony P. Costello, a co-founder of supplement maker Optimum Nutrition and CEO of Rule 1 Protein, and his wife, Christine A. Costello, sold the 12,640-square-foot home at 1001 Hillsboro Mile. It was their homestead property. The price equated to $1,614 a square… 👓 View full article

