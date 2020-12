Dyson's newest vacuum is more powerful, convenient, and efficient than its predecessors, but I'd only recommend it for large homes Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Dyson is well known for its powerful, convenient, and well-designed cordless vacuums. Its latest, the V11 Outsize, is the largest, most powerful yet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like