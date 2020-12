You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief



Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 2 days ago Wall Street falls but Tesla soars



U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 6 days ago Jim Cramer Compares Stimulus and Capitol Hill to 'A Christmas Carol'



Jim Cramer weighs in on jobless claims and his latest take on stimulus. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago