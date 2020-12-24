We're heading toward a hybrid retail model. Here's what that looks like. Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The way we are shopping now is shaping how we will shop in the future when the coronavirus crisis has passed. The pandemic, which has fueled a surge in online shopping and in-store and curbside pickups, is accelerating a trend toward a hybrid retail model. Stores are adopting high-tech fitting rooms, hospitality lounges, on-site returns, and shipping online orders from brick-and-mortar locations as they bring in-store shopping and e-commerce fulfillment into the same space, according to a new report… 👓 View full article

