Walmart pairs with FedEx to offer free home pickup of returns

bizjournals Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Walmart has announced a partnership with FedEx that allows customers to return purchases made online through the Walmart.com website by scheduling a pickup directly from their home. The new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, is free and will be offered in areas where FedEx provides Small Parcel Pickup service. The service will continue after the holiday returns season, the company said. "We’re proud of the changes we’re making to take some of the stress — and those unwanted Christmas sweaters…
