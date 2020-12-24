As Covid spreads unchecked in NC, state tries to ramp up contact tracing

As new cases of Covid-19 continue their upward March in North Carolina, the state is stepping up efforts to reach out to residents about test results and whether they might've been exposed. On Tuesday evening, the state Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced it's expanding how it contacts people in order to notify them as quickly as possible if they have tested positive for or been exposed to someone with Covid-19. NCDHHS will work in cooperation with local health departments…