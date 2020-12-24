Global  
 

We're heading toward a hybrid retail model. Here's what that looks like.

bizjournals Thursday, 24 December 2020
The way we are shopping now is shaping how we will shop in the future when the coronavirus crisis has passed. The pandemic, which has fueled a surge in online shopping and in-store and curbside pickups, is accelerating a trend toward a hybrid retail model. Stores are adopting high-tech fitting rooms, hospitality lounges, on-site returns, and shipping online orders from brick-and-mortar locations as they bring in-store shopping and e-commerce fulfillment into the same space, according to a new report…
