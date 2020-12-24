Global  
 

The $900 billion stimulus package that Trump bashed is being flown to Florida for his signature

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has refused to say whether he will sign the bill, leaving aid for millions of Americans and government funding up in the air.
