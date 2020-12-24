'For God's sakes, get out of the way': Trump's former national security adviser urges him to fund the US military

Former national security adviser John Bolton didn't mince words after US President Donald Trump vetoed the annual bill to fund the US military.
Trump's chief complaint with the bill is that it called for the renaming of military bases named after Confederate military figures.
The must-pass, $741...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's..