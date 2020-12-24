Global  
 

'For God's sakes, get out of the way': Trump's former national security adviser urges him to fund the US military

Business Insider Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Former national security adviser John Bolton told Trump to "get out of the way" and said he was "not a conservative."
News video: John Bolton On Trump's Defense Bill Veto: 'For God's Sakes, Get Out Of The Way'

John Bolton On Trump's Defense Bill Veto: 'For God's Sakes, Get Out Of The Way' 00:44

 Former national security adviser John Bolton didn't mince words after US President Donald Trump vetoed the annual bill to fund the US military. Trump's chief complaint with the bill is that it called for the renaming of military bases named after Confederate military figures. The must-pass, $741...

