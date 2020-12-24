Insider Poll: A $600 COVID-19 stimulus check is too small for 72% of Trump voters
1 hour ago) Only 33% of Trump-voting respondents were in agreement with President Trump's proposal for a stimulus check of $2,000 or more.
On Sunday, Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed upon a new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. This includes sending out the second round of stimulus checks for adults. That's half the amount of the first round of stimulus checks in April. According to Insider polling, 62% of respondents...
